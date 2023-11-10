Sinterklaasbingo in Plein 5

0266801_Bingo.jpg

BRUMMEN – Woensdag 15 november houdt Stichting Welzijn Brummen een speciale sinterklaasbingo bij Plein 5 in Brummen. De zaal opent om 19.00 uur, de balletjes rollen vanaf 19.30 uur. Er worden vijf rondes gespeeld.

r.frederiks@welzijnbrummen.nl

