Optreden Forest Jazz Band

0266737_saxofoon.jpg

DIEREN – De heren van de Forest Jazz Band gaan op zondagmiddag 12 november een gezellige en swingende jazzy middag verzorgen in Grand Cafe het Hart van Dieren. De aftrap is om 14.30 uur en de entree is vrij.

theforestjazzband.com

