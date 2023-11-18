Kaarten bij Eerbeekse Boys

0267326_Klaverjassen_-_Sabine_van_Erp_via_Pixabay.jpg

EERBEEK – Vrijdag 27 oktober staat er weer een kaartavond op het programma bij de Eerbeekse Boys. Vanaf 19.30 uur wordt er gespeeld in de kantine van de club aan de Veldkantweg. Deelnemers hoeven geen lid te zijn om mee te spelen.

mtabor1@hetnet.nl

