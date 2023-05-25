Lezing over handige apps

DIEREN – Dinsdag 30 mei wordt er van 10.30 tot 12.00 uur een lezing over handige apps en (online) diensten gehouden in de Oase in Dieren.

seniorenacademie.hcc.nl

