Kerstdienst in Petruskerk

0246784_Kerst_kaarsen.jpg
.

SPANKEREN – Zondag 25 december houdt Christengemeente de Spreng om 10.00 uur een kerstdienst in de Petruskerk in Spankeren.

LAAT EEN REACTIE ACHTER

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Deze site gebruikt Akismet om spam te verminderen. Bekijk hoe je reactie-gegevens worden verwerkt.