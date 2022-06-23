Activiteiten SVD Doesburg

DOESBURG – Seniorenvereniging Doesburg (SVD) stapt dinsdag 28 juni op de fiets. Het vertrek is dan om 13.30 uur vanaf de Meipoort.

